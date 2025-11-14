Where to watch Angola vs Argentina live in the USA: International Friendly game

Angola and Argentina will face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Angola vs Argentina online in the US on Fubo]

Argentina continues gearing up to defend its World Cup crown from Qatar 2022, using the FIFA Matchdays to fine-tune its rhythm and chemistry ahead of future competitions. Led by Lionel Messi, the Albicelestes are set to square off against an unusual opponent: Angola

The African team is already out of the next World Cup race but eager to test itself against the reigning champions. For Argentina, the matchup offers another valuable opportunity to keep the squad sharp and evaluate depth, while for Angola, it’s a rare chance to measure progress against one of soccer’s elite sides.

When will the Angola vs Argentina match be played?

Angola play against Argentina in a 2025 international friendly game this Friday, November 14, with the match kicking off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Angola vs Argentina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Angola vs Argentina in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Angola and Argentina will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options are Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream and TyC Sports.