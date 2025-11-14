Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Angola in 2025 international friendly?

Argentina arrived in Luanda with a clear intention: close out 2025 with a convincing performance, and they brought Lionel Messi to help set the tone. The friendly against Angola comes during national celebrations for the country’s 50th independence anniversary, giving the match a special atmosphere beyond the usual exhibition fixture.

From the moment the squad list was revealed, it was evident that coach Lionel Scaloni planned to rely on several familiar faces. His decision to include Messi, even as the forward remained committed to the MLS playoffs with Inter Miami, signaled how seriously Argentina approached this trip.

Scaloni also hinted that this would not be an experimental lineup. He described the group as one that had “played together a lot,” reinforcing his idea of maintaining continuity just months before major international competitions resume.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Lionel Messi playing today?

Yes. Scaloni confirmed that Messi will be on the field, and even clarified he will start the match. “Messi is going to play. Right now, I don’t know how many minutes. It’s going to be from the start and then we’ll see. But people will see tomorrow,” the manager said in his press conference.

Argentina probable lineup vs Angola

Based on Scaloni’s statements and the available reports, Argentina are expected to field a strong, experienced lineup. The likely XI includes:

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo sets unprecedented milestone not even Lionel Messi achieved yet

Goalkeeper: Geronimo Rulli

Geronimo Rulli Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico

Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico Midfielders: Nico Paz, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada

Nico Paz, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Advertisement

SurveyHow much should Lionel Messi play against Angola? How much should Lionel Messi play against Angola? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE