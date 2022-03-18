Paris Saint-Germain's fans still can't accept the early elimination from the Champions League, so they have decided to attack defender Layvin Kurzawa and tried to get him out of his car.

Paris Saint-Germain fans have been disappointed with the way their team was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after entering the second leg with an advantage. They expressed their dissatisfaction in the clash against Bordeaux in Ligue 1. During the match, the supporters booed and whistled the club's biggest stars, and demanded responsibility from the management.

Last weekend, it was Lionel Messi and Neymar who paid the price for the unexpected early exit to Real Madrid. The frustration of the PSG faithful has continued to grow with each new day, and that has now resulted in a new off-the-field incident.

French defender Layvin Kurzawa has been unable to help Mauricio Pochettino's side as a result of a back injury. However, in spite of not having featured for the Red-and-Blues this season, he has found himself under attack by the already-upset fans.

Watch: PSG fans attempt to try to pull Kurzawa out of his car

On Thursday, while on his way out of PSG's training session, Kurzawa was approached by a group of angered fans who yelled at the left-back to leave the club after stopping at traffic lights. The 29-year-old's car door was then opened, and the player looked to be forcefully restrained from further interaction with the supporters who appeared to be abusing him.

The incident was recorded with a phone camera, and the event luckily ended only with a verbal argument, and without any serious consequences. Kurzawa has been a member of Les Parisiens since 2015, appearing in more than 150 games over the last seven years.