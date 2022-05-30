Anguilla will play against Dominica for Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Anguilla will clash against Dominica at the Raymond E. Guishard Technical Centre for Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on Paramount+.

Anguilla want to start off good their participation in the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. The team managed by Nigel Connor wants to move on after their last blowout loss for the World Cup Qualifiers. It was a 13-0 loss at home to Panama. Anguilla are one of the favorites to finish at the top of this Group C of the League C.

On the other side, Dominica will have to overcome the obstacles not only to win but to at least compete in this game. The team managed by Shane Marshall has to step up in their game opener to at least fight for the top stop in this Group C. Their most important player is 34-year old goalkeeper Glenson Prince is ready to play this game, according to local media.

Anguilla vs Dominica: Date

Anguilla and Dominica will face off at the Raymond E. Guishard Technical Centre on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET) for the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. This matchup opens up Group C of the League C of this competition.

Anguilla vs Dominica: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Anguilla vs Dominica: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This Nations League matchup between Anguilla and Dominica to be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League C Group C will be available to watch in the United States exclusively on Paramount+.