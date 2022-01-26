Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni won't be in the dugout in the upcoming game against Chile in the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Assistant coaches Roberto Ayala and Walter Samuel will be in charge of the team.

Argentina may have clinched a Qatar 2022 berth, but the South American Qualifiers are far from being over. On Thursday, January 27, La Albiceleste will make the trip to Calama to take on Chile - but they'll do so without manager Lionel Scaloni.

This international window was already strange for them given that they have already qualified for the World Cup and Lionel Messi won't be part of the squad for the next two matches. Now, things got even more awkward as their head coach won't be in the dugout.

Assistant coaches Roberto Ayala and Walter Samuel will be in charge of the team aiming to extend Argentina's unbeaten run. Find out here why Scaloni is not traveling to Chile for this game.

Even though they have a Qatar 2022 ticket under their belts, the game against Chile doesn't come in great timing for Argentina. Besides Messi, La Albiceleste will suffer a number of casualties.

Lionel Scaloni won't travel to Chile because he has tested positive for Covid-19, just like Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. Besides, assistant Pablo Aimar and Emiliano Buendía - who was expected to start - will also stay in Argentina for being close contacts.