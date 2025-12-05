Argentina drawn into Group J: In which US cities is Messi’s team expected to play its FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?

Argentina were drawn into Group J of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which means they are expected to play their group stage games away from the East Coast, where Lionel Messi has a large fanbase with Inter Miami.

According to Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, Argentina will play thir group stage games in Kansas City, Dallas or San Francisco. However, the insider notes that if La Albiceleste win their group, they will play the round of 16 in Miami.

While the inaugural match for Mexico already has date and venue confirmed (just like the grand final), the cities and stadiums for all World Cup group stage matches will be announced by FIFA on Saturday, December 6.

Argentina’s group stage opponents at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be Austria, Algeria, and Jordan. Lionel Scaloni’s team will start its title defense against Algeria, hoping to repeat the feat it achieved at Qatar 2022.

Is Messi playing the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi has yet to confirm whether he intends to play at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with Argentina. Having won the tournament in 2022, the former Barcelona star is still making up his mind on making a record sixth appearance.

“I’m going to go day by day, being sincere and trying to be realistic and feel good. This year I felt very good” Messi said about his decision-making process in an interview with ESPN Argentina in December 2025.