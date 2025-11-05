Trending topics:
Argentina reveal new shirt for 2026 FIFA World Cup with Lionel Messi in the announcement

Argentina have revealed the new Adidas jersey they're set to wear at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Lionel Messi's presence remains uncertain, but he was part of the announcement.

By Martín O’donnell

Lionel Messi during a game with Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi during a game with Argentina.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Adidas revealed the new home jersey for the Argentina national team in an announcement headlined by Lionel Messi, whose presence in the tournament remains uncertain.

The new kit, set to include the FIFA World Cup champion badge on the chest as a result of Messi and Argentina‘s triumph at Qatar 2022, has white as its primary color, with three light blue stripes representing the traditional Argentina uniform.

This sees Argentina change their uniform after more than a year wearing the same jersey, used during their 2024 Copa America victory in the United States. Now, La Albiceleste are set to return to North America with a renewed shirt, hoping to extend one of the most successful runs in national team history.

Meanwhile, the biggest question in Argentina remains whether Messi will captain the country again. While Adidas included him in the announcement of the new uniform, the 8x Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t made a decision on his participation yet.

Is Messi interested in playing at the 2026 World Cup with Argentina?

During a recent interview with renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Messi admitted that while the possibility of defending the World Cup title with Argentina persuades him, he still needs time to make up his mind.

Lionel Messi reveals conditions for playing in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina

Obviously, I have so much desire and excitement to be there, it is obvious, but I want to go there feeling good about myself, so that I can contribute and be important. I think it’s a bit about being physically fit and making sure I can perform at my highest level,” Messi explained. “… It would be wonderful to be able to be in another World Cup and defend the last world title that we were lucky enough to win… and to be able to participate in another one.

The Argentina jerseys worn by Messi at World Cups

Lionel Messi has already participated in five FIFA World Cups with Argentina, and a sixth appearance would set an unprecedented record in soccer history. His first participation came in Germany 2006, when he was only 18.

Messi against Mexico at the 2006 World Cup.

South Africa 2010 marked his second World Cup appearance, with the then Barcelona superstar celebrating his 23rd birthday during the competition. Despite playing at a high level, Messi couldn’t score in that tournament, where Argentina lost 4-0 to Germany in the quarterfinals with the legendary Diego Maradona at the helm.

Messi against Mexico at the 2010 World Cup.

Brazil 2014 saw one of Messi’s best performances at a FIFA World Cup, with the Rosario-born maestro helping Argentina all the way to the grand final at the Maracana. Once again, their title hopes were crashed by Germany, this time with an extra time winner by Mario Gotze in the decider.

Messi celebrates a goal at the 2014 World Cup.

Russia 2018 was a rough experience for Messi, who missed a penalty in a shocking draw against Iceland in the opener. After a blowout 3-0 loss to Croatia, Messi scored in the group stage finale against Nigeria, but it was a late goal by Marcos Rojo that sent La Albiceleste to the next round.

Messi at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Argentina’s dream wouldn’t last long though, with eventual champions France going through in a round of 16 thriller. A campaign that had disaster written all over them after a complicated World Cup Qualifying, Jorge Sampaoli’s eventual exit ultimately made room for one of the most glorious chapters in Argentina history.

lionel messi with the world cup trophy

Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy at Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022 saw Messi succeed in his quest for a highly elusive World Cup title, ending Argentina’s 36-year drought in epic fashion. At 35, Messi delivered a performance for the ages with seven goals and three assists in the tournament, including a brace and an assist in the dramatic final against France, where he also scored his spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell
