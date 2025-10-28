Lionel Messi reveals conditions for playing in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina

The start of the 2026 World Cup is drawing closer, yet Lionel Messi‘s presence with Argentina remains an unknown, as he has not yet confirmed he will join the squad to defend the crown won in Qatar 2022. However, he recently spoke on the matter, outlining the specific factors that must align for him to participate in the global tournament.

In a recent interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas, Messi explained that his potential involvement in the 2026 World Cup extends beyond his pure desire; it primarily hinges on his physical well-being and his performance level at that time.

“It’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup, and I would love to,” Messi noted. “I would like to be there, to be well and be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The captain of the Argentine National Team then indicated that his commitment will be a day-to-day decision, one that begins with Inter Miami’s preseason next year. “And I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter [Miami] and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then make a decision,” he continued.

Advertisement

Messi concluded by affirming his enduring excitement for the challenge: “Obviously, I’m really eager because it’s a World Cup. We’re coming off winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it’s always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions”.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Argentina confirm rival and venue for friendly in November ahead of 2026 World Cup

Messi reflects on the 2022 World Cup triumph

After years of striving to bring joy to Argentina, Messi seemed to find the perfect chance during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, leading the team to the final against Germany. However, fortune was not on his side that day, as the European side ultimately won the contest in overtime denying Messi his first major title with the national team.

Advertisement

But destiny had another chance waiting. After finally securing his first senior title with Argentina at the 2021 Copa America, Messi then captained his nation to victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, fulfilling a lifelong dream and conquering the final major trophy missing from his storied career.

“It was the dream of my life,” Messi said of the 2022 victory. “It was also true that it was the only thing missing at a professional level because I had been lucky enough to have achieved everything at an individual level, at a team level with Barcelona, and I think that’s every player’s dream. When you ask a player what their dream is, it’s to be world champion”.

Advertisement