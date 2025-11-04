Cristiano Ronaldo downplays World Cup win as reason to consider Lionel Messi the GOAT

The World Cup win may have cemented Lionel Messi’s place in many fans’ minds, but Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t see it that way. After another standout season, the Portuguese star said that one tournament — even the World Cup — isn’t enough to define who the GOAT truly is.

In a candid interview with Piers Morgan, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reflected on the meaning of success and the standards by which legends are judged. After a career defined by records, trophies and longevity, he rejected the idea that one month of soccer could outweigh years of consistent excellence.

Ronaldo’s remarks bring a new tone to the conversation that has followed him and Messi for more than a decade. Rather than dismissing his rival’s achievements, he broadened the lens, suggesting that greatness is about the totality of a career, not a single shining moment.

Why does Ronaldo believe a World Cup isn’t enough?

Ronaldo told Morgan, “Winning the World Cup isn’t a dream for me. Winning one tournament doesn’t prove you’re one of the greatest players in history. It’s just six or seven matches — that’s not fair.” His statement directly challenges the long-held notion that a World Cup automatically crowns the greatest soccer of all time.

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners’ Trophy. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Portuguese forward, who has lifted every major club trophy available across multiple leagues, emphasized durability, consistency and adaptability as truer measures of a player’s greatness — qualities that he and Messi have both displayed in abundance.

How does this reshape the Messi-Ronaldo debate?

For many fans, Messi’s World Cup win in Qatar seemed to settle the GOAT debate. But Ronaldo’s recent comments reopen the discussion, proposing that the full scope of a player’s legacy includes far more — from club dominance to leadership and individual records.

The Messi-Ronaldo debate remains eternal, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest reflection reframes it with thoughtfulness and perspective. For him, the measure of greatness goes beyond a single cup — it’s written in a career’s worth of excellence.

