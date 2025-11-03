Cristiano Ronaldo sets the record straight in the debate over who’s the best between him and Lionel Messi

Years will pass, and the debate over who is the greatest of all time will remain a hot topic, with the most iconic rivalry in soccer history at the center: Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese superstar sat down once again with Piers Morgan to discuss a range of topics, including his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, the passing of Diogo Jota, and comments made by Wayne Rooney.

Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, was asked directly about the debate in the interview and responded confidently, as seen in the preview. “They say Messi is better than you, what do you think?” Ronaldo replied, “Is Messi better than me? I don’t agree with that opinion. I’m not going to be humble.”

Wayne Rooney, Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate, previously commented that he believed Messi was the better player. “Those statements don’t bother me at all,” the 40-year-old forward said.

A fact-based take on the Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in UEFA Champions League history with 140 goals, netted 450 goals for Real Madrid to become the club’s all-time leading scorer, and is Portugal’s all-time top scorer with 141 goals.

He has won five UEFA Champions League titles, three Premier League crowns, two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, one European Championship, and two UEFA Nations League titles with Portugal. Perhaps the only major trophy missing from his cabinet is the World Cup.

Messi scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for FC Barcelona and is Argentina’s top scorer with 114 goals in 194 matches. The Argentine has won 35 trophies with Barcelona, including ten LaLiga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and seven Copa del Rey titles. With Argentina, he has lifted two Copa Americas and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The debate will always exist, but Ronaldo’s opinion remains firm on who is the greatest between him and the Inter Miami star. Notably, he is ready to provide more details on his stance in the full interview, something fans haven’t seen before.

