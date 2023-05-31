Argentina U-20 and Nigeria U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan. The host team wants to win the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Argentina was one of two teams that had a perfect record in the group stage at 3-0, the other team being United States. The Argentines won against Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.
Nigeria shared Group D with two big favourites, Italy and Brazil, but they won two games against the Dominican Republic 2-1 and against Italy 2-1.
Argentina U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina U-20 and Nigeria U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday, May 31 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Egypt: 11:00 PM
France: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 AM June 1
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM June 1
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 AM June 1
United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM June 1
United States: 5:00 PM
Argentina U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Nigeria: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Nigeria: J Sports 2
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus