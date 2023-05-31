Argentina U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Argentina U-20 and Nigeria U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan. The host team wants to win the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Argentina was one of two teams that had a perfect record in the group stage at 3-0, the other team being United States. The Argentines won against Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.

Nigeria shared Group D with two big favourites, Italy and Brazil, but they won two games against the Dominican Republic 2-1 and against Italy 2-1.

Argentina U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina U-20 and Nigeria U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Wednesday, May 31 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM June 1

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM June 1

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 AM June 1

United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM June 1

United States: 5:00 PM

Argentina U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Nigeria: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Nigeria: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus