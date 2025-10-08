Trending topics:
Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Argentina U20 play against Nigeria U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Argentina U20 and Nigeria U20 will face each other in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Argentina enters the round of 16 as one of just two teams to sweep all three group-stage matches, reinforcing their status as a top contender for the title. The South American powerhouse has looked every bit the favorite so far, but the real test begins now as knockout play kicks off.

Standing in their way is Nigeria, a resilient squad that clawed its way through a challenging group to advance as one of the best third-place finishers. The Super Eagles will aim to shock the tournament by taking down one of its biggest giants.

When will the Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 play against Nigeria U20 on Wednesday, October 8, for the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM
CT: 2:30 PM
MT: 1:30 PM
PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Argentina U20 and Nigeria U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2.

