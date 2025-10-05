Where to watch Nigeria U20 vs Colombia U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Nigeria U20 will take on Colombia U20 in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Nigeria U20 vs Colombia U20 online in the US on Fubo]

Group F is heating up with a dramatic finish in sight, as Colombia, Norway, and Nigeria all remain in strong contention for a knockout-stage berth, while Saudi Arabia still clings to hopes of advancing as one of the best third-place teams.

That makes this matchup crucial, with both sides battling for a top-two finish—Colombia, sitting on four points, can clinch qualification with a draw, but Nigeria will be aiming for all three points to eliminate any uncertainty and punch their ticket to the round of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Nigeria U20 vs Colombia U20 match be played?

Nigeria U20 play against Colombia U20 on Sunday, October 5, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Flag of Nigeria – Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Advertisement

Nigeria U20 vs Colombia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Nigeria U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Nigeria U20 and Colombia U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream.