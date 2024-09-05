Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Argentina against Chile in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Trending topics:
Argentina face Chile at Estadio Monumental for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, but they won't have Inter Miami's Lionel Messi on the team today. Here's the reason why.

Lionel Messi leaves the pitch during the 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia
By Natalia Lobo

Argentina host Chile for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tonight (Sept. 5) at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. La Albiceleste are aiming to extend their advantage at the top of the table, but they will have to do so without Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

The Argentine star wasn’t called up for the national team as he is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered during the 2024 Copa America final. Actually, Messi hasn’t played since he had to be subbed off during that match, in which his team won the title with a 1-0 win over Colombia.

While the Messi has returned to training with Inter Miami, Scaloni clarified in a press conference that he confirmed with the player that he wasn’t ready to return to the national team. “I spoke with Messi, and it was too early to include him on the list,” the head coach said.

In Messi’s absence, Scaloni has included fresh faces in attack. Giuliano Simeone and Valentín Castellanos joined the squad, alongside Alejandro Garnacho, Matías Soulé, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, and Paulo Dybala.

Argentina are first on the table with 15 points, currently two units ahead of Uruguay. They have won four of their last five matches of the qualifiers, only losing against La Celeste (2-0) back in November.

When will Messi play again?

Inter Miami’s coach Tata Martino said that Lionel Messi is aiming to return on September 14, the same day of Miami’s Matchday 31 clash against Philadelphia Union. “He’s doing well, he’s been training with the group for a while now,” Martino said.

“We have the opportunity to work and focus on the next 15 days. Ultimately, we talked and agreed it was the best option, to see if we can have him ready for the Philadelphia game, Martino added.

That means that Messi could play with Argentina for the next Matchday of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, in which La Albiceleste will visit Venezuela on Oct. 10th and then host Bolivia on Oct. 15th.

Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world.

