The March international window will see reigning world champions Argentina play for the first time in 2024. La Albiceleste will take on El Salvador and Costa Rica in the US, but without Lionel Messi.

The Inter Miami superstar was ruled out shortly before the international break due to a hamstring injury in his right leg. The 36-year-old picked it up during the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 against Nashville.

Leo got off to a fantastic start to the game at Chase Stadium by recording a goal and an assist to Luis Suarez, but left the field in pain after only 50 minutes. He missed the team’s following MLS match against DC United and was eventually removed from Argentina’s roster for the upcoming double-fixture.

Argentina with questions to answer during Messi’s absence

Without him, La Albiceleste must figure out how to fill in his vacancy not only to field their starting eleven, but also when it comes to set pieces. Lautaro Martinez is expected to take any eventual penalty, while Angel Di Maria could take charge of the free kicks and corner kicks.

Messi also leaves the emblematic No. 10 shirt up for grabs, though it remains to be seen whether Argentina will hand it to another player. Di Maria is the only member of this squad that has already worn it in the past, but the likes of Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) could also be in consideration as both wear No. 10 at their respective clubs.

Argentina will first play El Salvador at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before they fly to Los Angeles, where they’ll meet Costa Rica at the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday.

Argentina’s predicted lineup without Messi vs El Salvador

While Messi’s absence is definitely sad for everyone in Argentina, manager Lionel Scaloni can take this as an opportunity to try other players while Leo is on the sidelines.

According to TyC Sports, six players are competing for three spots: Nehuen Perez or Nicolas Otamendi could start at the back, whereas Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Gonzalez are in contention for a place in midfield. Up front, Scaloni is reportedly considering whether Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez should start.

Argentina predicted lineup vs El Salvador: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nehuen Perez/Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso/Nicolas Gonzalez; Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez/Lautaro Martinez.