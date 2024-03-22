Argentina take the field for the first time in 2024 to play El Salvador in an international friendly at 8 PM (ET) at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. In Bolavip we’ll bring you live coverage of the game until the very end. Stay with us and don’t miss a single thing about this exciting match!
Argentina vs El Salvador LIVE: Kick-off time, how to watch International Friendly 2024
Argentina and El Salvador face off in an international friendly in Philadelphia tonight. Follow the game live here!
Start time and how to watch
Kick-off is set for 8 PM (ET), with many options to watch or live stream the game anywhere in the world. For those in the United States, there's also an option to watch for FREE.
Argentina take on El Salvador
The Argentine national team plays an international friendly against El Salvador in Philadelphia tonight. This will be the first game of the year for the reigning world champions.
Why is Lionel Messi not on Argentina's squad to play El Salvador and Costa Rica?
