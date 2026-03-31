Where to watch Argentina vs Zambia live in the USA: International Friendly game

Argentina will face off against Zambia in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Argentina vs Zambia online in the US on Fubo]

Argentina look to build momentum after a 2-1 win over Mauritania as the reigning world champions continue gearing up for their title defense, with Lionel Messi once again at the center of attention.

Up next for the Argentines is Zambia, a non-World Cup qualifier eager to use this matchup as a benchmark against one of CONMEBOL’s top teams—don’t miss this compelling international friendly.

Advertisement

When will the Argentina vs Zambia match be played?

Argentina take on Zambia in a 2026 friendly game this Tuesday, March 31, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM (ET). Follow our liveblog of Argentina vs Zambia and don’t miss a single thing!

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Argentina vs Zambia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Zambia in the USA

This Friendly clash between Argentina and Zambia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect and ViX.