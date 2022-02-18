The Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 is underway and Boca Juniors aim to have a deep run in the tournament. However, they have two play some of their home games away from La Bombonera.

One of the most popular teams in South America, Boca Juniors are famously known for a long tradition in Argentinian soccer and the iconic players who donned their jersey such as Diego Armando Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme.

But most importantly, besides all their domestic, Conmebol Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental trophies, El Xeneize are also known for having one of the most passionate fanbases on the planet.

Many people agree that their iconic stadium, La Bombonera, is one of the places with the greatest atmospheres in the entire world. That's why it will certainly be a blow for them not to play at their home venue in the upcoming games.

Here's why Boca Juniors are not playing at La Bombonera

Boca Juniors began their Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional campaign at a packed La Bombonera when they hosted Colon in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw. However, the field left a lot to be desired then and it took a toll on the team's next home fixtures.

Boca Juniors won't play at La Bombonera against Rosario Central on Matchday 3 because the field of La Bombonera is in poor conditions. Boca vice president Juan Roman Riquelme said the team needed to play away from home for a few games until the pitch is ready again.

Therefore, Boca will host El Canaya at the Jose Amalfitani - Velez Sarsfield's stadium - and will probably do so again when they face Huracan on Matchday 5 of the domestic league cup.