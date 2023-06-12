It was another sick burn from Argentina to French star Kylian Mbappé, this time coming at the expense of Italy’s loss to Uruguay in the U-20 FIFA Youth World Cup. Uruguay defeated Italy 1-0 and thus in the last six months Argentina and Uruguay became FIFA World Cup and FIFA U-20 World Cup champions.

Before the start of the FIFA World Cup in an interview Kylian Mbappé stated, “In South America, football isn’t as developed as it is in Europe.” The comment was met with a lot of backlash from pundits, while others defended the PSG forwards statement doubling down that South America lacks the infrastructure that European teams have.

Well, since those ill-fated comments at the national team level Argentina won the World Cup defeating Kylian Mbappé and France and now Uruguay have done the same with Italy at the youth level. Out of the blue in midst of celebrations of the Uruguayans the AFA President remembered his World Cup rival.

President of AFA jabs Kylian Mbappé

Claudio Tapia tweeted after Uruguay’s win, “Argentina world champion in seniors. Uruguay U-20 champion. Brazil U-17 and Olympic champion. But how? If Mbappe said that in South America there was no level.”

Claudio Tapia has spent a lifetime in soccer, first as a player, and later beginning president of Barracas Central, before taking over AFA in 2017. Since Tapia took over AFA, Argentina have won the Copa America, the Finalissima, and FIFA World Cup.