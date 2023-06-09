Paris Saint-Germain have been busy arranging their roster in preparation for the pre-season. At least two new arrivals are expected soon, while a couple departures have already been announced.

The French champions have already confirmed that Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos would not be returning for the next season. Therefore they will likely announce the acquisitions of Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte and free agent Marco Asensio.

Reports indicate that the Parisians are also planning to continue their transfer activities in order to offload additional players, such as former starters Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Layvin Kurzawa. While those three are now on loan elsewhere, rumors have circulated that the Parc des Princes outfit are looking to offload members of their existing roster as well.

Who could leave PSG next?

PSG apparently have no problem with letting defender Achraf Hakimi depart the club as well. French outlet RMC Sport reports that the Morocco international would be free to go if he so chooses, with club insiders describing him as a ‘harmful’ influence on squad captain and close friend, Kylian Mbappe.

After becoming dissatisfied with life in Paris, it was claimed last month that Hakimi was eager to return to his childhood club Real Madrid. The French media site reports the 24-year-old has not been happy with his role in the club, which may explain his recent slump in performance after a strong showing at Qatar 2022.

The right back has also been accused of rape since March when he was charged with the crime; however, he denies the charges and the investigation into them is still continuing. He is reportedly considering a new beginning in a different setting, and this is one of the factors that could also lead to his departure.