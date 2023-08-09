There are two subjects that have been capturing the minds of Americans as of late, the possible confirmation of UFOs and life on other planets and Lionel Messi, are they possibly related? While a joke, for the last decade the only way to explain the Argentine’s exploits on a field is to simply state, “he’s from another planet:”

The Argentine soccer federation or AFA took advantage of the recent congressional hearings on aliens and UFO’s and the great start by Lionel Messi at Inter Miami to do a promotional video on the world champion.

AFA is about to open two facilities in the United States in Florida where the federation plans to have an important nexus and presence in the United States.

AFA Messi promotional video

In the video using images relating to UFO’s and images of Lionel Messi’s antics at Inter Miami, the federation wants everyone to know that Argentina is used to soccer players out of this world, showcasing Messi and the late great Diego Maradona.

When it comes to AFA and the United States, the Argentine Football Federation plans to plant their flag in Florida with a state-of-the-art complex designed to make the United States a base of operations for the Argentine national team.

With the growth of soccer in the United States over the past decades and the massive movement of youth soccer, AFA is looking to create an institution that can provide values in the teaching of playing soccer the Argentine way. From the discipline it takes to win matches to the training of the top soccer players from all over the world.

While focused on soccer, the complex will also have educational and other recreational programs. The complex will also have a museum, conference rooms, coaching center, training center, as well as a housing estate.