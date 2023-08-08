Lionel Messi is a marketing machine, what PSG could not take advantage of, Major League Soccer is milking in tenfold. Messi has provided the league with its most shared and viewed social media content ever, his free kick goal against Cruz Azul hit over 100 million views worldwide via various media sources.



On the field every match the Argentine has played has been sold out and he is also expected to sellout NFL stadiums when Messi plays Charlotte Football Club at the end of the MLS season in October. Messi has already sold 1 million jerseys’ for Inter Miami, and the club has a backlog of five months from customers waiting for Messi’s number 10 kit.





Now Messi is winning in cyber space as his presence in MLS has lifted the number of searches on Google for the league and its teams as Favian Renkel reports.



Lionel Messi breaking Google



According to Favian Renkel, the game between Inter Miami and FC Dallas for Leagues Cup was one of the United States’ most searched events, garnering an impressive 550,000 searches collectively for both teams on Google.



Messi’s impact also led to an increase in searches for all MLS teams, as fans want to know when they can see Messi, as well as on social media, Inter Miami has 13.4 million Instagram followers, an increase of 12 million in only 2 months.



Messi continues his inaugural tour of MLS in Leagues Cup action against Charlotte FC on Friday evening at home again at DRV PNK Stadium.