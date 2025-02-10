Argentine legend ignites debate with controversial take on Messi vs. Cristiano rivalry

Throughout his 22-year professional career, Lionel Messi has cemented himself as one of the greatest players in soccer history. At FC Barcelona, he became the club’s all-time leading scorer and its most iconic figure. His 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph further solidified his legacy, with many declaring him superior to Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. However, not everyone agrees. A legendary Argentine goalkeeper recently challenged that notion, offering a different perspective on Messi’s standing in world soccer.

“Cristiano was better than Messi and he is better now too. That is the reality. CR7 is playing a soccer that is not as good, but it is at a different speed and Messi is playing in a country club. I wish there were a lot of Cristiano Ronaldos because that would improve and encourage more players who think that, feel it and don’t say it. That makes him different from Messi because I’ve never seen him say that, take a risk like that. Then you have to prove it and Cristiano, at 40 years old, continues to prove it,” stated Gatti.

For Hugo Gatti, Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Lionel Messi, arguing that the Portuguese star plays at a different speed and has played in biggest clubs than Lionel Messi. The legendary goalkeeper also expressed his admiration for Ronaldo’s work ethic and mentality, stating that he wishes there were more players like him, as it would serve as greater motivation for others.

Hugo Gatti is not only a former Argentine player but also one of the most legendary goalkeepers in the country’s history, best known for his time with Boca Juniors. He holds two remarkable records: the most games played in Argentine league history and the goalkeeper with the most penalties saved in Argentine league history.

Borussia Mönchengladbach – Boca Juniors Deutschland, Karlsruhe, 01.08.1978, Fussball, Welt Pokal, Borussia Mönchengladbach – Boca Juniors (0:3): Hugo Orlando Gatti (Boca Juniors). *** 01 08 78 Borussia Mönchengladbach Boca Juniors Germany, Karlsruhe, 01 08 1978, Football, World Cup, Borussia Mönchengladbach Boca Juniors 0 3 Hugo Orlando Gatti Boca Juniors

Nicknamed “El Loco” Gatti, he was a true pioneer, often venturing outside the box and playing with his feet, an unconventional style 63 years ago when he made his debut. His unorthodox approach set him apart, making him one of the most influential and daring goalkeepers of his era. Despite his controversial views on Lionel Messi, which many Argentinians disagree with, Gatti’s impact on Argentine soccer remains undeniable.

For many Argentine fans, Lionel Messi was the key figure in Argentina’s FIFA World Cup triumph, scoring seven goals throughout the tournament and leading the attack in the final against France with two goals. However, for Hugo Gatti, Messi was not Argentina’s most decisive player in the tournament.

“It’s the same as saying that Messi was the most important player of the World Cup, Argentina won the World Cup because of Dibu Martinez, otherwise they wouldn’t have won it. That is the reality. People want to hear what they think, but I transmit what I saw and what I feel. That’s the difference, that’s why I’m discussed, they call me ‘Loco’,” stated Gatti.

Not Cristiano: Argentine legend Hugo Gatti reveals who he believes is the greatest player ever

We already know that Hugo Gatti is not a big fan of Lionel Messi, having stated that he does not consider him better than Cristiano Ronaldo. However, his pick for the greatest player in soccer history is even more surprising, as neither Ronaldo nor Diego Maradona made the cut.

“I love Cristiano very much, but there was no one like Pele and there will never be one. Pele was better than Maradona, Cristiano, Messi, Ronaldinho, Cruyff together,” stated Hugo Gatti.

For the legendary Argentine goalkeeper, Pele is the greatest player in history, repeatedly emphasizing that the Brazilian was the most complete soccer player he has ever seen. Gatti has also criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for claiming to be the greatest of all time, insisting that no player has ever reached Pele’s level.