Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive market value compared to other legends aged over 40

Al Nassr continues to benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliance, as the 40-year-old remains the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 16 goals. He leads the competition ahead of Karim Benzema (14 goals) and rising Brazilian star Marcos Leonardo (12 goals). For Cristiano Ronaldo, age is just a number, as he continues to be one of the world’s most prolific goal scorers, maintaining an impressive market value even at 40, an achievement few players can match.

According to Transfermarkt, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most valuable 40-year-old player, with a market valuation of €12 million. He significantly surpasses other veteran stars, including Brazilian legend Thiago Silva (€800,000), Pepe Reina (€600,000), Dante (€500,000), and Santi Cazorla (€300,000). Even Luka Modric, just a few months younger than Ronaldo, has a valuation of €5 million, far below the Portuguese icon.

Despite playing in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano’s market value remains higher than that of several high-profile European players born in 1990, such as Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan (€10 million each) and Kieran Trippier (€8 million). The fact that these players, who are six years younger and still competing at the highest level in Europe, trail Cristiano Ronaldo in market value underscores his ability to remain relevant both on and off the pitch.

However, like any aging player, Cristiano Ronaldo’s valuation has naturally declined over the years. In the last four years, his market value has dropped by €23 million, a trend expected due to the diminishing long-term appeal of veteran players in the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates

Yet, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stand as rare exceptions to this rule. Their market value remains high not only due to their performances on the field but also because of their immense commercial appeal and lasting impact on the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate shares firsthand experience with the Portuguese legend

Spanish center-back Alvaro Gonzalez, who had the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, gained a deeper appreciation for what sets the Portuguese star apart as one of the greatest players in the world. After sharing the pitch with Cristiano, Gonzalez highlighted his relentless work ethic, describing it as undeniable, but also acknowledged Ronaldo’s genetics, calling him “privileged” for his exceptional physical condition.

“When you share the day-to-day you realize why he is Cristiano Ronaldo…we all say no, he has worked for it. But he has the best qualities in the world. He has a privileged body, he is almost 1.90 meters tall and has an impressive mental work. Cristiano is much more intelligent than we think…he used to tease me talking about medicine, food,” said Alvaro Gonzalez in Offsiders podcast.

While many fans and experts credit Cristiano Ronaldo’s dedication to training and skill development as the key to his longevity, Gonzalez believes his sustained excellence stems from a combination of factors. Beyond his relentless work ethic and obsession with medicine and nutrition, his genetic advantages, particularly his physique and height, have played a crucial role in keeping him at the pinnacle of world soccer for over 15 years.

