Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team made history in 2022, ending a 36-year World Cup drought by winning the FIFA World Cup. However, not all key contributors in Argentina’s qualification campaign had the chance to take part in the tournament. Giovani Lo Celso, an essential piece of the squad during the qualifiers, was forced to miss the World Cup due to injury. Despite his absence, Lo Celso holds a unique family story involving Lionel Messi.

“We were at home, my family was there, my wife’s family was there and Leo (Messi) scored the goal. From the euphoria we all shouted the goal when we turned around, my wife’s water broke and from there we went running to the hospital and in fact, the goal of Enzo (Fernandez) the second, I watched it on the phone,” confessed Lo Celso on Infobae.

Although his absence from the tournament was a source of sadness, as he had hoped to participate in the tournament, Giovanni had the opportunity to experience the birth of his daughter. Perhaps the most important event of his personal life. Although many do not remember it, Giovanni Lo Celso was an important member of the National team, but an important injury did not let him attend the tournament.

In the most recent interview, Giovanni Lo Celso confessed how he found out he would not be able to attend the World Cup: “The first thing was to have medical check-ups to see how serious the injury was. There was no way or medicine. Once they gave you the medical report and what he had and how long it lasted it was obviously impossible. That’s when Scaloni told him that he wasn’t going to play. Obviously it was very hard for him and for me,” stated Lo Celso on Infobae.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammate Giovani Lo Celso after scoring the team’s first goal during an international friendly match between Argentina and Curaçao at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on March 28, 2023 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup? Argentina teammate weighs in

Although Lionel Messi continues to play at an incredible level and remains a key figure for the Argentina national team, he is now 37 years old and would be 39 by the time of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This fact has led many to question whether he plans to participate in the tournament. Giovani Lo Celso, his Argentina teammate, recently shared his perspective on Messi’s potential World Cup appearance.

“No, in the end, it will be whatever he wants. Obviously, what we and all Argentines want is for him to be able to be there. I think he is enjoying himself very much. He is doing very well. He looks very good. As Scaloni said, we have to keep enjoying him and obviously it will depend on what he wants to do. But if it’s for us, obviously everyone says yes,” stated Giovanni Lo Celso.

It is clear that his teammates want Lionel Messi to continue in the Argentina national team to try to win the FIFA World Cup twice. However, Lo Celso affirms that the important thing is that they continue to enjoy the Argentine star and above all that they continue to build an attractive project to compete again for the FIFA World Cup.