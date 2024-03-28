Javier Mascherano publicly invited Lionel Messi to the Summer Olympics in Paris to play for the Argentine national team. The Olympics in soccer is a U-23 tournament where three overage players can also be added to the squad.

Despite reports that Messi was considering going to the Olympics, the fact that Messi will be gone for the Copa America, and currently has missed three MLS games due to injury, the likelihood of Inter Miami allowing Messi to leave for two straight tournaments is wishful thinking.

There is also an overlap with the often-criticized Leagues Cup, of which Messi is one of the tournament’s biggest selling points. With Messi already missing up to 13 games due to national team commitments and injuries, all signs point to Messi playing for Inter Miami in August. That being said, Mascherano might just be able rely on six national team stars to step in for Messi.

Stars who have committed to Olympics if called upon

According to a report by TyC Sports, Mascherano has gotten approval from the following players to participate in the Olympic games: Dibu Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Cuti Romero, and Lautaro Martínez.

While it is important to note that clubs are not obligated to send players to the Olympic games as it is not a FIFA sanctioned event, many of the six mentioned may not be allowed to participate, but a few will have chance due to their standing at their club teams.

Ángel Di María has already confirmed that the 2024 Copa America would be his last tournament for Argentina, and despite some convincing by AFA and fans, Di Maria has ultimately decided to stick to his original plan and say goodbye to the national team at the Copa America.