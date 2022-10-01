River Plate will visit Argentinos Juniors for Matchday 22 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Argentinos Juniors and River Plate will face each other for the Matchday 22 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

River Plate come from a painful elimination in the Copa Argentina at the hands of Patronato, a team that, although they have improved a lot this semester, have not gone beyond mid-standing positions. After the defeat in the "Superclasico" against Boca, Gallardo's team has not been able to raise its head, and in this game they will try to recover.

Argentinos Juniors had a great start in this 2022 Argentine League, although their performances have been getting worse and worse for a team that was expected to fight at the top. However, they are 3 points away from qualifying for the Copa Libertadores, so that is undoubtedly the main objective of the La Paternal team.

Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

Argentinos Juniors will play against River Plate for the Matchday 22 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, October 2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Villa General Mitre, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Barbados: 7:30 PM

Belize: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM (EDT)

Germany: 1:30 AM (October 3)

Italy: 1:30 AM (October 3)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (October 3)

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, GUIGO

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+

