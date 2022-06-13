Scotland will visit Armenia to play Matchday 4 of group B1 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Armenia and Scotland will play a key duel for Matchday 4 of group B1 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

It will undoubtedly be a fundamental game for the aspirations of both in the future. Especially for the locals, who have lost 2 of the 3 games they have played so far, scoring one goal and conceding 5. They are the main favorites to be relegated to League C, something they want to avoid at all costs, and in the fight for permanence Scotland are the rivals to beat.

On the Scottish side, they have 3 points as a result of a win and 1 loss (they still owe their Matchday 1 game against Ukraine) so they would be in a better position compared to the Armenians, and even more so if they win or even a tie. Of course, a defeat would make everything difficult for them and that is why they will try to avoid it.

Armenia vs Scotland: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Armenia and Scotland that will take place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia will be played on Tuesday, June 14 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Armenia vs Scotland: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Armenia vs Scotland

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Armenia and Scotland at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App.

