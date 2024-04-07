Arsenal will face off against Bayern Munich in what will the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

[Watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The upcoming clash between Arsenal and Bayern Munich holds immense anticipation, given the esteemed reputation of both clubs. The Gunners are current leaders of Premier League, but the Champions is also an objective for them. While their Champions League history includes a runner-up finish, they aim to surpass previous achievements this season.

Facing them are Bayern Munich, who despite recent setbacks are always a perennial candidate. The Tuchel team is a force to be reckoned with in the competition, and now that the fight for the Bundesliga seems difficult, since after the last Matchday they were 16 points behind the leaders Bayer Leverkusen, the Champions League is their main goal and they will do everything to win it.

Arsenal probable lineup

Arsenal have a unique opportunity to win this international tournament, with a great team and solid performances.

Arsenal possible lineup: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Bayern Munich probable lineup

For Bayern Munich, the Champions League is the only achievable goal, making it their primary and attainable objective. They are prepared to give their all in pursuit of this coveted title.

Bayern Munich possible lineup: Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.