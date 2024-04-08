In the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Arsenal face off against Bayern Munich. Uncover all the essential details about this highly anticipated match, including information about the venue, as well as viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.
Despite holding the top spot in the Premier League, Arsenal have set their sights on conquering the Champions League as well. Their most notable achievement in this tournament was a runner-up finish in the 2005/2006 edition, and they are determined to exceed past accomplishments this season.
Standing in their way are Bayern Munich, a perennial contender despite facing recent bad performances. With the Bundesliga title seeming increasingly out of reach—they are 16 points behind the leaders Bayer Leverkusen after the last Matchday—Champions League success becomes the primary objective for Tuchel’s team, and they will do everything to achieve it.
Arsenal vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (April 10)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 10)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (April 10)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 10)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 10)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Arsenal vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, LiveScore App, discovery+
Italy: Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS, ViX