Arsenal and against Bayern Munich will face each other in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Arsenal face off against Bayern Munich. Uncover all the essential details about this highly anticipated match, including information about the venue, as well as viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

Despite holding the top spot in the Premier League, Arsenal have set their sights on conquering the Champions League as well. Their most notable achievement in this tournament was a runner-up finish in the 2005/2006 edition, and they are determined to exceed past accomplishments this season.

Standing in their way are Bayern Munich, a perennial contender despite facing recent bad performances. With the Bundesliga title seeming increasingly out of reach—they are 16 points behind the leaders Bayer Leverkusen after the last Matchday—Champions League success becomes the primary objective for Tuchel’s team, and they will do everything to achieve it.

Arsenal vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 10)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 10)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 10)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 10)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 10)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, LiveScore App, discovery+

Italy: Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS, ViX