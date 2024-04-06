Arsenal play against Bayern Munich for the first leg of 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

In one of the most attractive duels of the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Arsenal will host Bayern Munich. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options catered specifically for viewers in the United States, right here.

The upcoming duel between Arsenal and Bayern Munich is highly anticipated, given the caliber of both teams. Arsenal, a prominent presence in the Premier League, find themselves in contention with Liverpool and Manchester City for the top spot. In their history in Champions the furthest they have come was a runner-up finish, and this year they hope to improve that participation.

But in front of them they have a rival who, although not going through their best moment, should never be underestimated. After their defeat against Haidenheim and the victory of Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich were 16 points behind the latter, so the Champions League is their only real objective. Although their level is not that of other times, they have experience in these phases and that is why the Gunners should be careful with them.

When will the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be played this Tuesday, April 6 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich in the USA

This 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: CBS, ViX.