Real Betis will face Barcelona in what will be the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Real Betis will play against Barcelona for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

These rivals face each other again after what was the tough semifinal they played for the Spanish Super Cup. On the local side, Betis, with 34 points, are in 5th position, only 3 points behind Atletico Madrid. it would be important to add the three points thinking about qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

In the case of Barcelona, they had an ideal Matchday 19 since they beat Girona 1-0 as visitors and also Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, their immediate pursuers, equalized 0-0, a result that only serves the "Cules". Of course, now they want to consolidate their leadership and for this they must get the 3 points.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Date

The game for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 La Liga between Real Betis and Barcelona will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium this Wednesday, February 1 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona

This Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 La Liga between Real Betis and Barcelona will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.