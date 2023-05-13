Arsenal vs Brighton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will face Brighton this Sunday, May 14 in a game valid for the Matchday 36 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

A few Matchdays ago, what had been predicted to happen at the top of the Premier League for a long time happened: Manchester City took the lead from Arsenal, which had been leaders for much of the season.

As if that were not enough, the “Citizens” have one less game, so even though the difference at the moment is only 1 point, it could be greater. The “Gunners” need to win, but they won’t have an easy game as their rivals will be Brighton, who are fighting to qualify for an international cup. They are two points below the last qualified, so a victory would allow to surpass them.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (May 15)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (May 15)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport One

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sports NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Sling TV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App.