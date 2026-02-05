Al Nassr send message to Cristiano Ronaldo on his birthday as CR7 reportedly extends boycott

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 41st birthday on Thursday in the midst of a tense standoff with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The Portuguese icon has reportedly grown frustrated with what he perceives as unequal treatment toward Al Nassr compared to other PIF-backed clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

As a gesture of protest, Ronaldo sat out Al Nassr’s recent 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh. Despite the friction with the PIF, the club maintained a professional front, posting a birthday tribute to their captain on X (formerly Twitter): “The legend only grows. Your commitment, mentality, and leadership drive our dreams forward. Happy Birthday, Cristiano!”

Al Nassr are currently preparing for a massive clash against Al Ittihad this Friday, February 6. A victory for Jorge Jesus’ side would bring them within just one point of league leaders Al Hilal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Ronaldo is expected to extend his boycott and miss the match to continue his protest against the PIF management. Romano emphasizes that the issue is strictly with the league’s central leadership; there are no reported conflicts with Al Nassr’s staff, and Ronaldo remains in peak physical condition.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s protest

The tension within the Saudi Pro League has reached a boiling point, centered on the PIF, which holds a 75% stake in the nation’s Big Four clubs: Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad. While the PIF’s mission is to elevate the league through massive star power, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly grown furious over what he sees as a lack of parity in how those resources are distributed.

Advertisement

see also Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly could lose a key teammate who could join a LaLiga team

The primary catalyst for Ronaldo’s frustration is the lopsided activity of the recent January transfer window. While Al Nassr’s rivals were heavily reinforced, Ronaldo’s side made only one addition: 21-year-old Iraqi midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem on a free transfer. The breaking point for the Portuguese icon was the high-profile move of his former Real Madrid teammate, Karim Benzema, who left Al Ittihad to join league leaders and Al Nassr’s direct rivals, Al Hilal.

Advertisement

Ronaldo reportedly views the Benzema deal as a move by the PIF to ‘pave the way’ for an Al Hilal title win, leaving Al Nassr disadvantaged in the home stretch of the season. His decision to sit out matches—despite being in peak physical condition—is a calculated strike intended to force the PIF’s hand.

Adding to the internal chaos, two of Ronaldo’s closest allies in the front office—CEO Jose Semedo and Sporting Director Simao Coutinho—were recently suspended by the PIF, further isolating the captain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This standoff has put the PIF in a difficult position. Ronaldo remains the league’s global face, and his absence from the pitch directly impacts the competition’s international viewership. Sources now suggest that if the PIF does not address these inequalities and restore the management’s authority, Ronaldo could look to activate a summer release clause to leave Al Nassr as early as June 2026.