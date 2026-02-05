Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs and Andy Reid make a key early move for 2026 season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid are beginning to shake up their roster as they look to become Super Bowl contenders again in the 2026 season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs face an unprecedented challenge heading into the 2026 season. Multiple Super Bowl victories and nearly a decade of dominance in the AFC are now in the past. So, they need key moves to reestablish themselves as contenders.

As for the coaching staff, Andy Reid will return along with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. However, the biggest change came at the offensive coordinator position. Matt Nagy is out after signing with the Giants, and Eric Bieniemy returns home to take his place.

Regarding the roster, Patrick Mahomes is still recovering from a serious knee injury and hopes to be available in Week 1. Travis Kelce has not yet confirmed his retirement decision, while there are key spots where everything is uncertain, such as running back. Additionally, in an effort to fight for the championship, the defense needs adjustments to improve.

Who did the Chiefs just sign?

The Chiefs have just signed defensive back Tanner McAllister. During the 2025 season, the player was on the practice squads of teams such as the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos.

In fact, he finished the 2025 season on the Chiefs’ practice squad and has now received a new opportunity heading into the start of the offseason. In 2023, McAllister entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns.

Now, the Oklahoma State and Ohio State prospect will have the chance to earn a spot in Steve Spagnuolo’s unit, with the first step being to remain on the 90-man roster to start training camp in a few months.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Better Collective Logo