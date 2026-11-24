Arsenal host Dortmund at Emirates Stadium in London in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase, with both sides looking to build on recent wins. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Arsenal vs Dortmund: Match Summary Match Arsenal vs. Dortmund Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Arsenal vs Dortmund in the USA

There are no US TV channels confirmed for this match. Fans in the USA can stream the game on Paramount+ and ViX.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Dortmund for free?

There is no free way to watch Arsenal vs Dortmund in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Arsenal sit third in the league phase table with 10 points from four games. They drew 2-2 with Newcastle on November 21, after wins over Hull and Slavia earlier in the month.

Dortmund arrive in 12th place with 9 points from four games played. They beat M’gladbach 1-0 on November 21, following wins over Elversberg and Betis, and will look to carry that form into London.

In their last 9 meetings, Arsenal has won 4 and Dortmund has won 4, with 1 draw. Their most recent meeting was on August 9, 2026: Arsenal 2-3 Dortmund.

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Arsenal vs Dortmund: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Christos Tzolis.

Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Kouakou Joane Gadou, Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton; Konstantinos Karetsas, Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Maximilian Beier, Daniel Svensson; Fabio Silva.

What time is the Arsenal vs Dortmund match?

The Arsenal vs Dortmund match kicks off on Tuesday, November 24, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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