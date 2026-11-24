|Arsenal vs Dortmund: Match Summary
|Match
|Arsenal vs. Dortmund
|Tournament
|2026-27 UEFA Champions League
|Date
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|Paramount+, ViX
How to watch Arsenal vs Dortmund in the USA
There are no US TV channels confirmed for this match. Fans in the USA can stream the game on Paramount+ and ViX.
Can I watch Arsenal vs Dortmund for free?
There is no free way to watch Arsenal vs Dortmund in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Arsenal sit third in the league phase table with 10 points from four games. They drew 2-2 with Newcastle on November 21, after wins over Hull and Slavia earlier in the month.
Dortmund arrive in 12th place with 9 points from four games played. They beat M’gladbach 1-0 on November 21, following wins over Elversberg and Betis, and will look to carry that form into London.
In their last 9 meetings, Arsenal has won 4 and Dortmund has won 4, with 1 draw. Their most recent meeting was on August 9, 2026: Arsenal 2-3 Dortmund.
Arsenal vs Dortmund: Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Christos Tzolis.
Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Kouakou Joane Gadou, Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton; Konstantinos Karetsas, Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Maximilian Beier, Daniel Svensson; Fabio Silva.
What time is the Arsenal vs Dortmund match?
The Arsenal vs Dortmund match kicks off on Tuesday, November 24, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM
- Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM
- Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM
- Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM