Feyenoord host Porto at Stadion Feijenoord in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, with both sides near the bottom of the table and in need of points. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Feyenoord vs Porto: Match Summary Match Feyenoord vs. Porto Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo Live Stream Paramount+, ViX

How to watch Feyenoord vs Porto in the USA

The match airs on CBS Sports Golazo for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game live on Paramount+ or ViX.

Can I watch Feyenoord vs Porto for free?

There is no free way to watch Feyenoord vs Porto in the United States: every platform that carries the game requires a subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Feyenoord arrive at this matchday sitting 32nd with three points from four games. Their form has been poor lately. They lost 2-3 to Excelsior on November 21, fell 3-5 to Heerenveen on November 8, and were beaten 0-3 by Inter on November 3.

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In their last 4 meetings, Feyenoord has won 1 and Porto has won 2, with 1 draw. Their most recent meeting was on December 12, 2019: Porto 3-2 Feyenoord.

Feyenoord vs Porto: Predicted Lineups

Feyenoord (4-3-3): Florian Kastenmeier; Givairo Read, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Mika Marmol, Javi Lopez; Gjivai Zechiel, Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline; Anis Hadj Moussa, Shaqueel van Persie, Luciano Valente.

Porto (4-1-2-3): Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Jakub Kiwior, Jan Bednarek, Martim Fernandes; Victor Mow Froholdt, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga; Pepe, Samu Omorodion, Borja Sainz.

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What time is the Feyenoord vs Porto match?

The Feyenoord vs Porto match kicks off on Tuesday, November 24, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: