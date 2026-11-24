Honduras U17 face Colombia U17 in group play at the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Tuesday, November 24, with both sides looking to bounce back and move up the table. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17: Match Summary Match Honduras U17 vs. Colombia U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Time 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 in the USA

Fox Sports 2 carries the match on TV for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Honduras U17 come into this match after a 0-2 loss to Serbia U17 on November 21. That result puts pressure on them to respond with a stronger performance against Colombia U17 and keep their tournament hopes alive.

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Colombia U17, on the other hand, enter this game off a 2-1 win over Japan U17 on the same date. That victory gives them momentum heading into the matchup, and a positive result here would strengthen their position in the group.

Both teams know what is at stake. A win moves either side closer to advancing in the competition, while a loss would make the path forward much harder.

What time is the Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 match?

The Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 match kicks off on Tuesday, November 24, at 10:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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