|Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17: Match Summary
|Match
|Honduras U17 vs. Colombia U17
|Tournament
|2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup
|Date
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026
|Time
|10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT
|TV Channels
|Fox Sports 2
|Live Stream
|Fubo, Fox One
How to watch Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 in the USA
Fox Sports 2 carries the match on TV for viewers in the USA.
Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo and Fox One.
Can I watch Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Honduras U17 come into this match after a 0-2 loss to Serbia U17 on November 21. That result puts pressure on them to respond with a stronger performance against Colombia U17 and keep their tournament hopes alive.
Colombia U17, on the other hand, enter this game off a 2-1 win over Japan U17 on the same date. That victory gives them momentum heading into the matchup, and a positive result here would strengthen their position in the group.
Both teams know what is at stake. A win moves either side closer to advancing in the competition, while a loss would make the path forward much harder.
What time is the Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 match?
The Honduras U17 vs Colombia U17 match kicks off on Tuesday, November 24, at 10:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 10:30 AM
- Central Time (CT): 9:30 AM
- Mountain Time (MT): 8:30 AM
- Pacific Time (PT): 7:30 AM