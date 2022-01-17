Liverpool will visit Arsenal for the second leg of the 2021-2022 Carabao Cup semifinal. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game in the US.

In what will be the second game of the 2021/2022 Carabao Cup semifinal, Liverpool and Arsenal will face each other. Here you can find all you need to know about this semifinal game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch in the US. It will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada.

In the first game of the semi-finals, Arsenal (the least favorite to win this series) were able to get a 0-0 draw against Liverpool. That is why they now have the opportunity to win these semi-finals playing at home. It is also necessary to remember that both teams loaned several players to the African Cup of Nations, so that could be a determining factor in the series.

Another thing that must be taken into account (and that will be known better in the coming days) is if this game is actually going to be played. It should be remembered that last weekend for Matchday 22 Arsenal and Tottenham were supposed to play the North London Derby, however, at the request of the “Gunners” this game was postponed, and the same could happen with this semifinal.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Date

The second game of the semifinals of this Carabao Cup 2021/2022 between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium is scheduled to be played on January 20 at 2:45 PM (ET). This, of course, if there is no suspension as was the case with the North London Derby.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

This game valid for the second leg of this 2021/2022 Carabao Cup between Arsenal and Liverpool, can be seen in the United States on: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

