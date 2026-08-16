Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for International Friendly Match on August 16, 2026

Schalke 04 welcome Real Madrid to the VELTINS-Arena for an international friendly and the final preseason test before both clubs begin competitive action. Find out the kickoff time and U.S. viewing options for the match.

Match Summary Match Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid Tournament International Friendly Match Date Sunday, August 16, 2026 Time 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT TV Channels FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, DANZ USA, CBS Sports Golazo, Fox One

How to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid in the USA

Schalke 04 vs. Real Madrid will be available in the United States across several TV and streaming options. It can be watched on FOX Deportes, while Paramount+, DAZN USA, CBS Sports Golazo, Fubo and FOX One are among the available ways.

Can I watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid for free?

Fubo offers a way to watch Schalke 04 vs. Real Madrid for free through its 5-day free trial. The official platform currently promotes free trials for eligible users.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid is using the visit to Gelsenkirchen as their last opportunity to fine-tune Jose Mourinho‘s squad, with the new LaLiga season beginning on August 22 against Espanyol. The Spanish side have already played a series of summer friendlies, including wins over Alcorcon and Leganes, while they also faced Ferencvaros and Deportivo La Coruna as part of their preparations.

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid looks on during the Trofeo Teresa Herrera match (Source: Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

The game is also a major occasion for Schalke 04, as the club welcomes one of Europe’s biggest teams to the VELTINS-Arena to celebrate the stadium’s 25th anniversary.

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For Mourinho, the friendly comes at an important point in his evaluation of the squad. Jude Bellingham has returned to training after the World Cup, while several other international players have also recently rejoined the group.

The match against Schalke gives the Portuguese coach one final opportunity to assess his preferred setup before Real Madrid’s competitive opener, particularly with new arrivals and returning stars competing for starting roles.

There is also plenty of history between these clubs. Their most recent meetings came in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 Champions League Round of 16, when Real Madrid won both ties.

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Madrid famously defeated Schalke 6-1 at the VELTINS-Arena in 2014 before completing a 9-2 aggregate victory, while the following season Schalke produced a memorable 4-3 win at the Santiago Bernabeu — although Real Madrid still advanced 5-4 on aggregate.

What time is the Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid match?

The match kicks off on Sunday, August 16, at 11:00 AM ET. The official kickoff is 5:00 PM CEST at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM