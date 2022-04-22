Arsenal and Manchester United will clash off on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the derby game for free in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 Premier League in the US and Canada

Manchester United will travel to London to meet with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the 34th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 7:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer derby match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. You can watch it online live on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 60th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 25 games so far; Arsenal have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and the remaining 18 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 2, 2021, when the Red Devils won against Arsenal 3-2 in a thriller victory in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2021

Time: 7:30 AM (ET)

Location: Emirates Stadium, London

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Storylines

Arsenal have been in disappointing form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won two times while losing three games (WLLLW). Meanwhile, Manchester United have been in decent form recently, as they have won two times in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to lose twice and draw once (WDLWL).

The Red Devils currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League with 54 points in 33 matches so far. On the other hand, the Gunners are placed right above them, in fifth place of the Premier League table with 57 points won in 32 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 13, 1894, when the game ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the 1894/85 First Division season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 34.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Arsenal vs Manchester United in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 34 derby game between Arsenal and Manchester United, to be played on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal, will be broadcast in the United States and Canada.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Predictions And Odds

Interestingly, the odds are slightly in favor of Arsenal. PointsBet see them as the minimal favorites and thus, they have given them +108 odds to grab a win in Matchday 34. The away side Manchester United have +240 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equal +245 payout.

PointsBet Arsenal +108 Tie +245 Manchester United +240

* Odds via PointsBet