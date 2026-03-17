What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs Bayer Leverkusen today in 2026 Champions League round of 16 leg 2?

The Round of 16 tie between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen remains wide open heading into the decisive second leg of the UEFA Champions League. The first meeting ended in a 1–1 draw after Kai Havertz converted a late penalty.

Now the return leg will determine which club advances to the quarterfinals. Mikel Arteta’s side enters the match with the advantage of playing at home and has been strong throughout the competition.

With the aggregate score level, every result could dramatically change the outcome of the series. A win for either team would immediately decide the tie, while a draw after 90 minutes would send the matchup to extra time.

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What happens if Arsenal beat Bayer Leverkusen today?

If Arsenal defeat Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg, they will advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. If the Gunners progress, their next opponent would be either Bodo/Glimt or Sporting CP, according to the tournament bracket set after the round-of-16 draw.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in 2026 (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

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They arrive at the second leg with confidence after securing a late equalizer in the first match, when Kai Havertz scored an 89th-minute penalty against his former club at the BayArena. That goal rescued a draw and ensured the tie remained completely open ahead of the decisive game at the Emirates Stadium.

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A victory would keep alive Arsenal’s hopes of reaching their first Champions League final since 2006 and continue a campaign in which Mikel Arteta’s side performed strongly during the league phase and entered the knockout rounds among the tournament favorites.

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What happens if Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen tie?

If Arsenal and Leverkusen draw in the second leg, the series would go to extra time because the aggregate score would remain level after 180 minutes. Under current UEFA Champions League rules, the away-goals rule is no longer used.

Instead, if the aggregate score is tied after 90 minutes in the second leg, the teams play two 15-minute extra-time periods. If the score remains level after that, the winner is determined by a penalty shootout.

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What happens if Arsenal lose to Bayer Leverkusen today?

If Arsenal lose the second leg, they would be eliminated and Leverkusen would advance to the quarterfinals on aggregate. With the tie level after the first game, any Bayer win would automatically give the German club the edge in the two-leg series.

The Bundesliga side already showed in the first leg that they can trouble Arsenal. Andrich’s goal from a corner gave them the lead in Germany, and they managed to disrupt Arsenal’s attacking rhythm for long stretches of the match before conceding the late equalizer.