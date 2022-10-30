Arsenal will try to take back the lead when they host Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 14 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

The 2022-2023 Premier League has been very competitive at the top. A pleasant surprise is seeing Arsenal fighting for the title, but now they must beat Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 14. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, you can go to FuboTV (free trial).

This Matchday started with Arsenal in the first place, though that changed on Saturday with Manchester City’s win over Leicester City. That result put them above everyone, so the Gunners have to win in order to recover that spot. The Londoner side has been impressive this season, but last week was not the best. Not only they tied with Southampton, but also, they lost against PSV in the Europa League. However, those were on the road. At home, they won all five of their EPL games.

In the standings Nottingham Forest appear as the worst club in the league. Although the points don’t lie, they arrive after a massive upset victory that probably shocked everybody, including probably their fans too. That win came receiving no other than Liverpool, so they will run into the field full of confidence. Though when they played away, they weren’t able to get almost anything. Their record shows two draws along with four losses in six appearances.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal will battle Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 14 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Sunday, October 30.

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (October 31)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Iran: 5:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Japan: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (October 31)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Senegal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

South Korea: 11:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Tunisia: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK : 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, nbcsports.com