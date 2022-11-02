Group A of the 2022-2023 Europa League will be defined on Matchday 6 since there is still a lot to play for. In this case, Arsenal will battle Zurich at Emirates Stadium in their mission of moving on directly to the Round of 16. Here you will learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.
Arsenal had a great run when it comes to the points they got. However, they weren’t able to take advantage of their difference in talent compared to their opponents. That shows up in the scoreboards, since they scored more than one goal just twice. In their last game they lost against Eredivisie’s PSV, so the race for the first place remained open. The good thing for the Gunners is that they recovered their memory with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Zurich are eliminated from the competition, but they still have something to play for. The Swiss side had a thrilling ending on Matchday 5. They were losing at home vs BodoGlimt, which would have taken the possibility of going to the Conference League out of the picture. Although they tied and then scored a last-minute goal that put them back into contention. It won’t be easy because they need a victory and BodoGlimt not to beat PSV, though they will travel very motivated.
Arsenal vs Zurich: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal will receive Zurich at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, November 3.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (November 4)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (November 4)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 01:30 AM (November 4)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (November 4)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (November 4)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 4)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (November 4)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 4)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 4)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (November 4)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Arsenal vs Zurich: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, Virgin Media Two
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico, Star+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, TV24, Blue Sport 5, RMC Sport 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, VIX+