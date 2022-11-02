Arsenal will try to secure the first place of the group when they host Zurich at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Europa League. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Group A of the 2022-2023 Europa League will be defined on Matchday 6 since there is still a lot to play for. In this case, Arsenal will battle Zurich at Emirates Stadium in their mission of moving on directly to the Round of 16. Here you will learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Arsenal had a great run when it comes to the points they got. However, they weren’t able to take advantage of their difference in talent compared to their opponents. That shows up in the scoreboards, since they scored more than one goal just twice. In their last game they lost against Eredivisie’s PSV, so the race for the first place remained open. The good thing for the Gunners is that they recovered their memory with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Zurich are eliminated from the competition, but they still have something to play for. The Swiss side had a thrilling ending on Matchday 5. They were losing at home vs BodoGlimt, which would have taken the possibility of going to the Conference League out of the picture. Although they tied and then scored a last-minute goal that put them back into contention. It won’t be easy because they need a victory and BodoGlimt not to beat PSV, though they will travel very motivated.

Arsenal vs Zurich: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal will receive Zurich at Emirates Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, November 3.

Arsenal vs Zurich: TV Channel and Live Streaming

