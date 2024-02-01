“It’s preseason” is what many will say, the reality of Inter Miami’s globetrotting preseason is that Tata Martino’s team has not won a single game.



On Thursday against Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League club wiped the floor with Inter Miami as Lionel Messi played only 10 regulation minutes due to a last-minute injury, and while Cristiano Ronaldo also missed the match due to injury a rematch most likely won’t occur as Al Nassr was all over Tata Martino’s side.



It was a humiliating defeat for a team that fancies itself a contender for 4 major championships, and a gut punch for MLS who saw its flagship team manhandled in a match that was sure to change perceptions of the two leagues. Reactions were plenty as Inter Miami continues to be winless since September 2023.

Inter Miami – Al Nassr memes and reactions



Things went from the sarcastic to the serious with some fans starting to ask serious questions about Tata Martino’s future since the team has not improved overall since the early days of the Leagues Cup.