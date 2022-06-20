Aruba U20 face El Salvador U20 for Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

El Salvador U20 will look for their second victory when they face Aruba U20 this Tuesday, June 21 for Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States.

Two teams that started the tournament in a very different way will face each other: on the one hand, the Salvadorans started with a 5-1 victory against Guatemala, which is not surprising because of the result (they were favorites in that game) but because of the difference obtained by the team Salvadoran. Victory in this game would ensure they advance to the round El Salvador U20 will go for it.

On the other hand, Aruba U20 started with a 5-0 loss to Panama, the other strong team in the group. The Caribbeans are the underdogs in this group, and in reality this tournament should serve as an experience since it is difficult for them to fight for bigger goals. What they could do is try to play a decent role and even try to get a point.

Aruba U20 vs El Salvador U20: Date

Aruba U20 and El Salvador U20 will face each other at the Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Aruba U20 vs El Salvador U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Aruba U20 vs El Salvador U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Aruba U20 and El Salvador U20 will be available to watch in the United States on ViX.

