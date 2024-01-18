AS Roma and AC Milan could be fighting over José Mourinho possible replacement

Roma made a massive move to start the week, letting go of José Mourinho, who in his two-and-a-half-year spell held a steady record of 68-39-31, a winning percentage of 49%, the lowest in the Portuguese manager’s career but still winner of a UEFA Conference League.

It was the club’s recent poor form in the league and the flamboyant manager’s constant red cards that tipped the scales for the brass at Roma to make a change.

Who the next manager could be is already the talk of the town in Rome and Italian Football TV is reporting that AC Milan and Roma may be in direct competition with each other over José Mourinho’s possible replacement.

AS Roma coaching candidates to replace José Mourinho

According to the report Roma are interested in three candidates to take over the first team and they are current Milan manager Stefano Pioli, who will most likely be leaving Milan at season’s end.

The second and third candidates are Antonio Conte, who is also being linked with AC Milan, but his salary demands and how he likes to play could be a reason that both boards look elsewhere.

Roma and Milan realistically can and will most likely fight for the services of Thiago Motta, who currently coaches Bologna and has coached three Italian teams so far Genoa, Bologna, and Spezia.

For Motta both Roma and Milan would be major steps up as the manager currently holds a 35% winning percentage with Bologna being his best work in his young career.

Motta as a player was born in Brazil and represented Italy officially but capped non-officially by Brazil twice, having played for Barcelona, Inter Milan, PSG, among others.