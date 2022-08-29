For the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, AS Roma will face Monza. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). In Italy and Germany, you can watch it on DAZN.
It will be a duel between the two extremes of the standings. Currently there are 6 teams that have 7 points and are at the top (none of them won the first 3 games as it happened in other important leagues in Europe), and AS Roma is one of them. Of course, they want to continue to hold the leadership and for this they must achieve victory.
Their rivals will be Monza who, although they are not the only team that has lost all the games they have played so far, have had worse performances than Cremonese, with 8 goals against and only 2 for. This team has a lot to improve if they want to keep the category this year, and although with Roma it will not be easy, they must do everything possible to get at least their 1st point.
AS Roma vs Monza: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma will play against Monza for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Tuesday, August 30 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
AS Roma vs Monza: TV Channel and Live Streaming
