Inter will face Cremonese for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). In Italy and Germany, you can watch it on DAZN.
The locals have not had a good start in this 2022/2023. After fighting last season for the Serie A title (which finally remained in the hands of AC Milan), this start of the championship, inter do not seem to find their best version and last Matchday they were overtaken by Lazio. Of course, they want to put that behind them and improve their performance.
Cremonese had a truly worrying start in the Serie A. Although he put all the rivals he played against in trouble, the truth is that all 3 games were defeats. At the moment it occupies the last position together with Monza, the other team that has not yet won. Of course, the mission for them in this game is to get at least the first point.
Inter vs Cremonese: Kick-Off Time
Inter will play against Cremonese for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Tuesday, August 30 at the Studio Giuseppe Mezza, commonly known as San Siro, in Milan, Italy.
Australia: 4:45 AM (August 31)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 9:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (August 31)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 31)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 31)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (August 31)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (August 31)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 7:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM
Inter vs Cremonese: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3
Barbados: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Belize: ESPN North, ESPN2 Caribbean
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4
Gambia: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
India: Voot Select
International: bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 8, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Malta: TSN3 Malta
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Namibia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App
South Sudan: STARZPLAY, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sudan: STARZPLAY, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Eswatini: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 8, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)
Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3