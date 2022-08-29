Inter will receive Cremonese for Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter will face Cremonese for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). In Italy and Germany, you can watch it on DAZN.

The locals have not had a good start in this 2022/2023. After fighting last season for the Serie A title (which finally remained in the hands of AC Milan), this start of the championship, inter do not seem to find their best version and last Matchday they were overtaken by Lazio. Of course, they want to put that behind them and improve their performance.

Cremonese had a truly worrying start in the Serie A. Although he put all the rivals he played against in trouble, the truth is that all 3 games were defeats. At the moment it occupies the last position together with Monza, the other team that has not yet won. Of course, the mission for them in this game is to get at least the first point.

Inter vs Cremonese: Kick-Off Time

Inter will play against Cremonese for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Tuesday, August 30 at the Studio Giuseppe Mezza, commonly known as San Siro, in Milan, Italy.

Australia: 4:45 AM (August 31)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 31)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 31)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 31)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (August 31)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (August 31)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Inter vs Cremonese: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Barbados: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN North, ESPN2 Caribbean

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Gambia: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Voot Select

International: bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 8, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Namibia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App

South Sudan: STARZPLAY, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sudan: STARZPLAY, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Eswatini: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 8, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

