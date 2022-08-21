Atalanta take on Milan at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Atalanta vs Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country today

Atalanta and Milan meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. Both teams have good attacking strategy and so far both are undefeated. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Atalanta play a big favorite at home and that means that this game will be tough for them from the first minute. But the good news is that Atalanta won their first game of the season and so far their defense has not allowed goals.

Milan are the defending champions and therefore the team must show good form during the first few weeks of the season. Last week they beat Udinese 4-2 in their first win at home.

Atalanta vs Milan: Kick-Off Time

Atalanta and Milan play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, August 21 at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Australia: 4:45 AM (August 22)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Latvia: 9:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Atalanta vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand

Cambodia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 3 Thailand

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Voot Select

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: Star+.

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

South Sudan: STARZPLAY, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+.

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1